7th Eddys to honor Eva Darren, Carlo J. Caparas, more movie icons

The 7th Eddys, or the Entertainment Editors’ Choice, is set to honor Eva Darren, Gina Alajar, Lito Lapid, Leo Martinez and Nova Villa for their significant contributions to the local film industry.

Darren, who was snubbed at the recently concluded Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards (FAMAS), will be recognized for her longstanding impact and exceptional talent on Philippine cinema.

Eva Darren has graced both the silver screen and television with her talent. Her diverse filmography includes notable works such as Ang Pulubi (1969), where she was honored with the FAMAS Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She was also nominated for the same category in the films Ang Langit Sa Lupa (1967) and Igorota (1968) by FAMAS.

Moreover, she is known for her roles in Ligaya Ang Itawag Mo Sa Akin (1997), Pangako Sa’Yo (2000), Kadenang Ginto (2018) and more.

However, the renowned actress recently made headlines when her son, Fernando de la Pena, publicly criticized FAMAS Awards organizers after his mother failed to present an award despite being formally invited by the prestigious awards-giving body.

FAMAS later released a public apology to Darren, which she and her family accepted.

Apart from these movie icons, the film event will also posthumously honor the late comic strip creator Carlo J. Caparas.

The comic strip creator and writer, who was also a filmmaker, was best known for creating popular Filipino superheroes and comic book characters such as Gagambino, Panday, Bakekang and Totoy Bato, among others.

The Eddys is a distinguished film award that recognizes and honors the work of actors, directors, writers and more for their artistry in the film industry. It is spearheaded by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd), a non-profit organization comprising of past and current entertainment editors from nationwide newspapers, top tabloids and credible online sites.

The annual film event will honor these renowned movie icons on 7 July at the Ceremonial Hall of the Marriot Grand Ballroom, Pasay City.