1M students learn managing money

Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm in Asia and Africa of Prudential plc, Pru Life UK's parent company, in partnership with Junior Achievement Philippines, celebrated one million students nationwide who have been taught basic money management skills through the financial literacy program "Cha-Ching."

Beneficiaries and co-advocates have recently joined the milestone event to commemorate the achievement.

Created by Prudence Foundation, Cha-Ching is a financial education programme for children aged seven to twelve.

Cha-Ching is a series of animated, music-based cartoons developed in partnership with Cartoon Network Asia and Emmy award-winning, Children's Educational Specialist, Dr. Alice Wilder.

A school curriculum program was also developed with Junior Achievement Asia Pacific to instill good values, knowledge, and behavior around money in children.

The event underscored the shared commitment of Pru Life UK and Prudence Foundation, together with Junior Achievement Philippines and Junior Achievement Asia Pacific, one of the most impactful youth-serving organizations, to equip young students with the necessary skills to build a brighter and more secure financial future through the Cha-Ching curriculum.

Sanjay Chakrabarty, Pru Life UK President & CEO, welcomed the participants and guests by sharing how Pru Life UK champions financial literacy through Cha-Ching and its local programs which are aligned with the company's community investment efforts on building long-term resilience for communities.

Additionally, Cha-Ching has introduced innovative initiatives such as "Cha-Ching Money Adventures", an interactive online game and a dynamic learning platform designed to equip students and teachers with vital money management skills.

These efforts have been recognized with prestigious accolades, including the Silver Asia-Pacific Stevie Award in 2021 and 2024, and the Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards in 2022, highlighting Cha-Ching's commitment to promoting financial literacy among Filipino youth and its dedication to continuous improvement and innovation in financial education.