Zelensky accuses China of impeding peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused China on Sunday of working hard to stop countries from going to a peace summit he is organizing and which Beijing has publicly criticized because Russia is not invited.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue, a meeting of defense officials from around the world, Zelensky said China was “a tool in (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s hands” and accused Moscow of using Chinese influence and diplomats to do “everything to disrupt the peace summit.”

While China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, it has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive.

Zelensky also expressed disappointment that “some world leaders” had not signed up to the conference, with China signalling Xi Jinping will not attend while United States President Joe Biden is yet to commit.

Beijing believes the conference “should have the recognition of Russia and Ukraine, equal participation of all parties and fair discussion of all peace plans,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news conference on Friday.

“Otherwise, it is difficult for the conference to play a substantive role in restoring peace,” she said.

China said it would be “difficult” for it to attend if Russia did not participate, which Ukraine has rejected.

Through the peace summit, Kyiv hopes to win broad international backing for its vision of the terms needed to end Russia’s war.

Zelensky has been touring European nations in recent days seeking more military aid for Ukrainian troops, and warning partners of the risks if they show any signs of fatigue over the war.

“It is very important for Ukrainians that the world does not get tired... that the world understands that it cannot get tired of the war launched by the aggressor,” Zelensky said in Portugal on Tuesday.