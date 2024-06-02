Watsons holds 2024 Health, Wellness, and Beauty Awards

Watsons, the leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, hosted its most prestigious annual award ceremony—the Health, Wellness, and Beauty (HWB) Awards at the Shangri-La The Fort Grand Ballroom on 31 May 2024.

With the theme, “Night of the Brightest Stars,” the event was a dazzling gala that celebrated excellence and sustainability in the industry. Over 700 executives from top health and beauty companies graced the event.

A pioneer in the industry, the HWB Awards have become the standard of excellence among the brands and suppliers working with Watsons. The night became a heartfelt tribute to the partnerships that have solidified Watsons' position as the most loved health, wellness, and beauty retailer in the country

“Watsons has redefined the retail experience with our trailblazing O+O platform, pioneering industry events, and member-led programs. Through our Beauty Expo, Health Convention, and Playlist Concert, we've brought our brands closer to our customers. We are committed to do more sustainable practices for our Planet, People, and Products. Together with our partners, we inspire passion and purpose,” said Jefferson Go, Watsons' Chief Operating Officer, during his opening speech.

Entering the HWB Awards Night 2024 was like stepping into a world where art meets sustainability. The entrance was illuminated with a brilliant display of colored lights and an immersive digital art tunnel that captured the beauty of the Aurora Borealis. The foyer of the Grand Ballroom had been transformed into an exhibition space, showcasing 20 captivating artworks from the first-ever Watsons Sustainability Art Competition in partnership with Dry Brush Gallery. This creative display set the tone for an evening that celebrated not just stellar achievements but also the organization’s steadfast commitment to sustainability.

The HWB Awards reached new heights with the DARE Segment, where Watsons Directors Kim Reyes (Trading Beauty) and Sonny Cuenco (Trading Health), shared key achievements of Watsons the past year as well as robust strategies for the future.

What made the HWB Ball extra special was the presence of world-renowned marketing guru, strategist, and New York Times bestselling author, Seth Godin, marking a significant milestone as the first in the Health & Beauty industry to host such a luminary.

During his segment, Seth Godin delved into the essence of customer value for brands. Anticipating needs, personalizing interactions, and staying relevant emerge as crucial strategies for brand success. Ultimately, it's about forging meaningful connections and demonstrating genuine care for customers—a philosophy that lies at the heart of enduring brand success. Select guests were lucky to be allowed to ask relevant questions, which Seth eagerly answered.

A captivating sustainable fashion show added a unique flair to the event. Sustainability fashion designers and advocates Nina Corpus and Adrienne Charuel showcased their talent for creating stunning pieces that were both stylish and environmentally friendly. Corpus, with her brand Nina Isabel, highlighted the beauty of Inabel or Abel Iloco, supporting Ilocano weavers and cotton farmers. Charuel's Maison Métisse celebrated Filipino heritage through hand weaving, sacred embroidery, and natural dyes, aligning perfectly with the event’s sustainability theme.

The highlight of the HWB Awards 2024 was the announcement of the winners. This year, the spotlight wasn't just on the awardees but also on the stunning trophies. Handcrafted from 100 percent recycled glass by talented local artists, these Grand Awards trophies symbolized excellence and embodied Watsons’ unwavering commitment to sustainability.

"It is a privilege to work alongside you as partners in serving all our Watsons customers. Your hard work and unwavering passion for excellence have made Watsons the most loved Health and Beauty Retailer in the Country. With this, we’d like to give our biggest appreciation to all our partner suppliers, because we were able to bring more to the lives of our shoppers by putting a smile on our customers’ faces anytime, anywhere!” says Danilo S. Chiong, Managing Director of Watsons Philippines during the commitment toast.

The winners of the top awards in different categories:

International Partner of the Year for Beauty Unilever Philippines, Inc.

Local Partner of the Year for Beauty Genson Distribution Inc.

Consignor Partner of the Year for Beauty IFACE INC.

International Partner of the Year for Health Bayer Philippines, Inc - Consumer Health

Local Partner of the Year for Health Unilab, Inc.

Distributor Partner of the Year for Beauty IFACE, INC.

Major Awards for Beauty Unilever Philippines, Galderma Philippines, Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc.. Genson Distribution Inc., Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc., ELC Beauty Inc., Luxasia Inc., Unilever Philippines, Inc.

Major Awards for Health Bayer Philippines, Inc. Consumer Health, Unilab, Inc., Haleon Philippines Inc., Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals Philippines Inc., Mosbeau Philippines Inc., Glaxosmithkline Philippines, Inc., Viatris Inc., Abbott Nutrition International, UL Skin Sciences Inc.

Special Awards for Health DKT Health, Ritemed Philippines Inc., Unilab, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines, Glaxosmithkline Philippines Inc., Collins International Trading Corp., Intermed Marketing Phils. Inc., Opella Healthcare Philippines, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (Philippines) Inc., MUNDIPHARMA DISTRIBUTION GMBH (PHILIPPINES BRANCH), Wyett Philippines Inc., Pascual Consumer Healthcare Corp., Haleon Philippines Inc., A.T.C. Healthcare Int’l Corp., Absolute Sales Corp., Abbott Nutrition International, UL Skin Sciences, Inc., Zuellig Pharma Therapeutics, Mosbeau Philippines Inc.

Special Awards for Beauty L'orèal Philippines, Inc., Healthy Innovation Distribution Inc., UL SKIN SCIENCES, INC., Kimberly-Clark Philippines Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines, Inc., Genson Distribution Inc., Galderma Philippines, Inc., Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc., IFace Inc., KENVUE, Intelligent Skin Care Inc., Unilever Philippines, Inc., Splash Corporation, Lifestrong Marketing Inc., Asia-Pacific Cosmetics Philippines Corp., Chic Centre Corporation, ZFace Inc., Hebe Beauty Cosmetics Inc.

Member’s Choice Award for Beauty L'orèal Philippines, Inc., Genson Distribution Inc., Unilever Philippines, Inc., Beiersdorf Philippines, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Inc., Suyen Corporation, Kenvue

Member’s Choice Award for Health Haleon Philippines Inc., IVI RYO Corp. Health, Inc., Procter & Gamble Philippines, Inc.

Key Accounts Manager Fragrances L'orèal Philippines, Inc.,

Key Accounts Manager Cosmetics Hebe Beau.