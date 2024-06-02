Vietnam-style electric mobility

Vietnam-based manufacturer VinFast was finally launched in the Philippines with the promise of its electric vehicles being not only affordable but luxurious.

The Vietnamese brand finally made its debut during an event at the Mall of Asia last Friday as the public finally got a closer look at its electrical cars and motorcycles.

On display during the presentation were the VF9, VF7, VFe34 and VF5 that will hit the market.

VinFast Philippines chief executive officer Nguyen Thi Minh Ngoc said the Philippines will be a market for them in the long haul.

“We come to the Philippine market with good quality product(s)and accessible price,” Nguyen said.

“We will be here for the long term in the Philippine market.”

Motorists were able to get a feel of the models via a test drive at the eighth floor of the North Parking Bay Area.

To get the ground running, Vinfast partnered with EV Solutions, K1 Prestige Bay Motors Inc., Autoflare Corporation, and MNV Auto Group Inc. to make the models available to the public this June.

“By partnering with trusted and experienced automotive companies, VinFast is determined to deliver smart and convenient electric mobility solutions to Filipino consumers as soon as possible, offering complete peace of mind,” Nguyen said.

‘We come to the Philippine market with good quality product(s)and accessible price.’

VinFast offers a warranty service up to 10 years of purchase, a free battery replacement and maintenance program for buyers upon purchase of any vehicle.

Landing on Philippine shores for the first time, VinFast’s flagship model, the VF9, finally makes its debut, sporting a seven-seater, two-engine sports utility vehicle and produces 150-kilowatts per engine for a total of 300-kw.

Two versions of the VF9 could potentially make it to the Philippines with the Base model and the CATL Plus variant.

There aren’t any range numbers on the Base model but the CATL Plus variant is rated at 602-kilometers.

Like the VF9, the VF7 offers two models for motorists: the single-motor variant and the double-motor variant.

The single-motor 174hp and 250Nm and has a range of 375-km.

For those wanting more power out of their VF 7, there’s the dual-motor all-wheel drive that 349hp and 500Nm and has a range of 431-km.

Looking for a car for everyday use in the metro? The VFe34 and VF5 have you covered.

The VFe34 has a 42 kWh battery in a single motor and boasts 148hp and 242Nm in the front wheels.

For those looking for a more compact vehicle, the VF5 might be a better choice as with a 37.27 kWh battery, it has a range of 326km (NEDC cycle) and an output of 134hp and 135Nm of torque.

The prices of each model has yet to be announced.

For more information and updates, follow VinFast’s social media accounts to inquire on their selection of vehicles.