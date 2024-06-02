UST holds Annual Grand Santacruzan

Various alumni members from different faculties and foundations inside the university comprised the Reinas who participated in the whole parade.

The Grand Santacruzan celebration was kicked off with the recitation of the Holy Rosary before finishing it with the offertory of flowers by the Reinas and the angels holding the letters of “AVE MARIA.”

EDSA Shrine Fr. Rector Jerome Secillano presided over the Santisimo Rosario Parish Church Mass.

During his homily, Secillano emphasized the preservation of the real essence of the Santacruzan festivity in the heart of its participants.

“This is not just a beauty pageant, wherein the parade of beautiful Sagalas will be exhibited, but it is also a kind of activity that dramatizes, that puts into action the desire of us Filipinos to look for that cross — the symbol of our salvation,” Secillano said in his homily.

The priest also added that despite the celebration, get-togethers, and partying moments attached to Santacruzan, the religious essence of the festivity must remain in the hearts of the Sagalas.

After the mass, the Sagalas fell in line with their escorts, with their colorful signages containing the names of the Reinas that they were representing.

Notable and well-known personalities graced the religious festivity.

Wilma Villanueva-Palafox graced the event as Reina Elena. She represented the UST Philets and Artlets Alumni Association Inc.

Known architect and urban planner Felino Albano Palafox Jr. escorted his Reina Elena throughout the festivity.

Villanueva-Palafox wore a gold-knitted gown with a crown, carrying a small crucifix, while Ar. Palafox showcased a Barong Tagalog with building knits on it.

Jane Amistar-Celeridad wore a ballooning white layered gown, partnered with a silver crown as Mary Magdalene.

Representing the Tomasinong Soccksargen, the alumni association of the university in the region, Dr. Antonia Alzona graced a Mindanaoan-inspired outfit as she represented Reina Mora.

As the Hermana Mayor in this year’s celebration, Isabelita Paredes-Mercado from the UST Faculty of Arts and Letters wore a blue, free-flowing gown.

The Santacruzan parade that started at the Santisimo Rosario Parish stopped in front of the Arch of the Centuries, where the Reinas took their photos with their respective escorts.

The procession proceeded to the Buenaventura Garcia Paredes, O.P. Building, where an event and a sumptuous dinner awaited the Sagalas.

Santacruzan is a religious event every May commemorating the finding of the cross of Jesus by Queen Helena and Constantine the Great.