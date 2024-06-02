Trillo swears Bolts are live underdogs

Meralco is the obvious underdog coming to the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup finals against the fancied defending champion San Miguel Beer.

But it doesn’t mean the Bolts are going to end up as cannon fodder for the grandslam-seeking Beermen.

Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo remains defiant despite the tall order and points out that his wards are not just content with a breakthrough all-Filipino conference championship appearance.

“We’re not happy just to be in the finals. We’re not happy just because, you know, that we made it (to the finals). It’s not gonna mean anything unless we go all the way,” Trillo said following the Bolts’ 78-69 Game 7 semifinals win over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel last Friday in San Jose, Batangas.

Meralco is meeting San Miguel in the best-of-seven title series beginning Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for the first time since joining the league in 2010.

“We’re gonna come prepared. We believe in these guys. I believe, we’ve used a lot of players not just like six or seven,” Trillo added.

“San Miguel, we have a lot of respect for them. But we can match up with them.”

The Bolts are on their fifth championship stint but have yet to earn a crown in the league.

Meralco is in for a tough battle against the star-studded Beermen bannered by seven-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter along with other gunners Terrence Romeo, Jericho Cruz and Don Trollano.

But the Bolts also have pieces to match up with San Miguel with veterans Chris Newsome, Chris Banchero and Bong Quinto. All eyes are also on Cliff Hodge, Raymond Almazan and rookie Brandon Bates, who had a conference-high six blocks and 13 rebounds last game, as they try to contain Fajardo.

Meralco is only one of the two teams aside from Terrafirma in the quarterfinals that dealt the Beermen a loss in the season-ending contest.