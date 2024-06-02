SUE PRADO REVEALS PREPS FOR NEW INTERNATIONAL MOVIE

Sue Prado is a big name in Philippine New Wave Cinema, and started in acting year 2007 with the film Abadeha Neo-Ethnic Rock Cinderella. Now many projects later, Sue is set to do an international film entitled Splendour of Life, which is set to start principal photography at locations across Canada and the Philippines, the producers revealed at the Cannes Film Festival.

In our exclusive online interview with the actress, she revealed the tough process of casting for the project.

“I went through the entire audition process. May extra challenge in the process, kasi nasa magkakaibang bansa kaming actors, director, and producers. Some parts of the audition were done online, which I am not used to, may mga bagay na absent o nawawala ‘pag hindi in-the-flesh na nakakasalamuha ‘yung mga taong involved, lalo na ang co-actor. But thankfully, natagpos naman ‘yun at na-cast na nga tayo (Its more challenging in casting for this movie because we come from different countries),” Sue revealed.

With her vast body of work and projects that made huge impact both local and international, many have compared her to the late great Jacklyn Jose.

“To be mentioned in one breath alongside Tita Jane is an honor, that’s for certain. Pwedeng ibig sabihin din kasi nito ay nag-ma-materialize ‘yung principles in acting na pareho naming pinaniniwalaan. Isa ‘yan sa mga madalas naming mapagkwentuhan noon, to the point na nag-da-dissect kami ng iba’t ibang approaches sa iba’t ibang eksena (at laging naka-angkla sa truths about life)” she said. “Ang maikumpara sa iba ay walang kaso sa akin. It is one proof na pwede talagang may iba’t ibang pagtingin sa buhay. Pulutin at pag-aralan ang mga puntong constructive; at ang mga puntong labas dito, pwedeng tingnan kung ano ang pinanggagalingan (It’s a big honor to be compared with Jacklyn Jose I will never forget her advice and wisdom when we worked together),” she said.

Sue also shared that she has no “tampo” or displeasure with local showbiz as she gets more noticed and offers from the international scene.

“Hindi tampo, kung hindi mas napapaisip at nag-ho-hope na ma-improve ang sitwasyon. Malalim ang mga dahilang kultural, edukasyon, socio-political, at ekonomiya kung bakit ganito ang sirkumstansya ng culture and the arts appreciation sa bansa natin. At dapat patuloy na pag-usapan at pagdiskursuhan nang maayos ang usaping ito — mas mainam na may pagsusuri at paghahanap ng posibleng solusyon; kesa manatiling lugmok, maging hopeless, at di gawan ng paraan para ma-improve ang sitwasyon (I have no displeasure, I look at it was the system can be improved and lets all think of solutions to make the movie industry progressive),” she said.

And just like any other artists, she keeps a bucket list of co artists she dreams of working with in the future.

“Naku, marami ito. May iba’t ibang impluwensya sa akin ang maraming artists — mapa-cinema, music, o iba pang art forms. Isa sa mga ‘yan ay sina Teroy Guzman, William H. Macy, Willem Dafoe, at kung nabubuhay pa sana si Dindo Fernando, (I have a lot in mind when asked on who influenced me with my craft all of them contributed to who I am today),” she added.

When asked on who is her biggest influence with her craft, we were surprised by this answer.

“Mga pangkaraniwang tao. Maraming mga di-pangkaraniwang kwento sa tunay na buhay ang nagmumula sa kanila. How they live with them and keep on living, amazing at inspiring; at the same time, if one observes closely, they present the seemingly invisible details of every day — na bumubuo sa ating pagiging tao, kapwa (I look to the common people. They have the story to tell and teaches us lessons of reality),” she said.