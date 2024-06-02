Saso reclaims US Women’s Open glory

Yuka Saso became a U.S. Women’s Open champion for the second time Sunday — this time for Japan.

Regardless of the flag, the 22-year-old Saso delivered a masterful performance at Lancaster Country Club with a 2-under 68.

Saso fired four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine to seal her second title in the biggest and most prestigious golf event in the world.

Minjee Lee, who led by three shots on the front nine, struggled with a tee shot into the water on the par-3 12th the first of two double bogeys.

Wichanee Meechai of Thailand, meanwhile, suffered a triple bogey to bomb out of contention.

Andrea Lee fell back with a double bogey and never caught up.

Saso also had her share of miscues. as she had a four-putt double bogey on the par-3 sixth that left her four shots behind Minjee Lee. That was the last of the mistakes that mattered.

Her big run began with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 12th, followed by a wedge to 3 feet on the par-5 13th hole. She hit her approach to 6 feet on the 15th hole and then delivered the winner, a 3-wood to 20 feet on the reachable par-4 16th for a two-putt birdie.

Saso has said she wishes she could play for two flags — her mother is from the Philippines, her father from Japan. She also played for the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Asian Games in 2018.

She decided to switch citizenship before turning 21.