Salvador J. Ching’s tributes transcend time

Salvador J. Ching’s exhibit, Time Crossing, invites viewers on a journey through art history, paying tribute to world-renowned masterpieces while intertwining them with one of his favorite themes, the Women of Malolos.

This solo exhibition creates a dialogue that transcends time and artistic boundaries, bridging the gap between the past and the present. Ching’s mixed media pieces explore the connectivity of artistic expression across cultures and centuries, as his Women of Malolos embark on adventures across canvases, encountering global icons from various art styles and eras.

Time Crossing is a homage to the universal language of art and the enduring power of creativity. Ching’s works reflect the ageless spirit of artistic expression, honoring the human ability to create, invent, and connect across generations. Each piece emphasizes art’s timeless relevance in shaping our understanding of the world.

The exhibit is on view from 1 to 29 June at the Altro Mondo Creative Space at 1159 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City.