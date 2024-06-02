Rotaract Makati members strive living a life imbued with Ikigai

Last 23 March 2024, the Rotaract Club of Makati concluded its 10th year of UBER (Ultimate Bonding Experience of Rotaractors) leadership learning activities with a theme: Ikigai, Japanese for “a reason to live” atop Mt. Talamitam in Nasugbu, Batangas City,

Gathering for an overnight hike and camping, members explored the four dimensions of Ikigai: What you love, What the world needs, What you can be paid for, and What you are good at.

Through activities like firing, golfing, hiking, and bracelet-making from January to March 2024, we aimed to strengthen bonds and develop leadership skills.

Meditating on Ikigai

District Governor Nominee Reggie Nolido shared insights on finding Ikigai during a meditation session on the hike.

His words resonated, emphasizing the importance of aligning passions with purpose.

Ikigai isn’t just a concept, it is a guiding principle for a meaningful life, it’s about finding where our talents meet opportunities for contribution.

As the 10th year of UBER and this year’s UBER closes, Rotaract Club of Makati members are determined even more to carry forward the spirit of Ikigai, united in purpose.

Said RAC Makati Immediate past president Nico dela Cruz, “Here’s to living our best lives, one adventure at a time!”