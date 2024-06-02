Rachelle Gerodias with the St. Scholastica Chamber Orchestra.
Remembering Nedy Tantoco through Italian music

Nedy Tantoco, as known to many, was a bona fide patroness of Italian culture. She served as the president of the Philippine-Italian Association, and was a dear friend of the Embassy of Italy in Manila
Sopranos Myramae Menese and Camille Lopez Molina with the St. Scholastica Chamber Orchestra.
They could not have found a better venue than Saint Cecilia’s Hall — named after the Roman martyr and patroness of music and musicians — at Saint Scholastica’s College of Manila.

Madame Gila Fluss and Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss, Anton Huang, Ambassador Marco Clemente and Madame Maria Rosaria Brizi.
H. E. Ambassador Mohammed Rida El Fassi of Morocco and Patrick Jacinto
De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde media consultant Edu Jarque, Nestor Jardin (VP, Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra Society Inc.) and Margie Moran-Floirendo (vice chair, Cultural Center of the Philippines).
Sr. Christine Pinto, OSB (president of St. Scholastica’s College Manila), Vanna Calalang Severino and Conrad Calalang (executive vice president of Philippine Italian Association).
Hermod ‘Buster’ Allertsen, director of Philippine Italian Association, Michael Huang, Kathy Huang, Rayla Allertsen and Anton Huang.
Cristina Moricca, Salvatore La Valle, Hermod ‘Buster’ Allertsen, director of Philippine Italian Association and Paola Ramella Bagneri.
Anya Cajucom, Mario Katigbak, Thelma San Juan and Babette Aquino Benoit.
Babette Aquino Benoit and Ambassador Mercy Tuason.
Eddie Pineda, Nellie Bengzon and Marilou T. Pineda.
Embassy of Brazil Counsellor Gerson Cruz Gimenez and Hope Zhang.
Mr. and Mrs. Leo de Guzman and Marilou Alejandro, director of Philippine Italian Association.
The Organizers Sr. Agnella Capili, OSB-Dean, School of Music of St. Scholastica’s College Manila, Madame Maria Rosaria Brizi, Ambassador Marco Clemente and Sr. Christine Pinto, OSB-president of St. Scholastica’s College Manila.
Michael and Kathy Huang.
Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Affairs of the Embassy of France Marc Piton and Gov. Chavit Singson.
Nedy Tantoco
In the past, the more-than-just-a-college-auditorium has hosted a number of heartwarming concerts and recitals, all ideal for intimate gatherings of music enthusiasts. Recently, it served as the venue for a concert, In Loving Memory of Ms. Zenaida “Nedy” Rustia Tantoco. And sure enough, whoever the diligent organizers tapped and invited, they all glided and marched, and flocked into the jam-packed chamber!

Nedy Tantoco, as known to many, was a bona fide patroness of Italian culture. She served as the president of the Philippine-Italian Association, and was a dear friend of the Embassy of Italy in Manila. She was as a conduit for Filipino-Italian relations in both nations, suffice to say. To paraphrase the widely-read journalist-author Jullie Yap Daza, Nedy Tantoco was the Philippine ambassador to Italy that never was. In reality, this is only but a slice of Nedy’s multifaceted life.

During the program, heartfelt speeches were shared by His Excellency Ambassador Marco Clemente of the Embassy of Italy in Manila, and Conrad Calalang, the Philippine-Italian Association vice president. Her eldest son, Anton Huang, Rustan Commercial Corporation and SSI Group Inc. president and chief executive officer, on behalf of the family, shared his appreciation for the evening’s affair. He also recounted the achievements of the matriarch in both nations.

The concert fielded several musical talents, with an all-Italian icons lineup of Charles Gounod, Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, Giacomo Puccini, and Antonio Vivaldi. Rachelle Gerodias Park, one of the country’s leading sopranos, delivered a beautiful rendition of the all-important “Ave Maria.” Soprano Myramae Meneses and alto Camille Lopez Molina alternated and shared lines in Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater. Even the Predis Kids exemplified their honed talents through a violin and piano showcase. Throughout the performances, they were accompanied by the Saint Scholastica College Faculty and Alumni Chamber Musicians.

The concert notes provided the appreciative audience — whose lives were touched by — the songs, along with its English translations. This simple gesture made the event all the more earnest, no language barriers allowed.

In loving memory of Nedy Tantoco, the night was a moment to cherish and treasure.

