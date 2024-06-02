Quezon, Pampanga rip rivals apart

Quezon Province assumed the solo lead while Pampanga stretched its hot streak in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The Quezon Huskers went full throttle in the fourth quarter to beat the Negros Muscovados, 73-62, for their ninth straight win that pushed them ahead of the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and the San Juan Knights, both with 8-0 cards.

The Pampanga Giant Lanterns clobbered the Sarangani Marlins, 109-68, in the nightcap to tally victory No. 9 after an initial loss in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Reigning MVP Justine Baltazar posted a triple-double (10 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) plus two steals and two blocks in an 18-minute, 54-second stint for the Giant Lanterns, who led by as far as 103-59 and showed their readiness to defend the MPBL national title.

Other Giant Lanterns who shone were Lervin Flores with 14 points and 20 rebounds; Jeff Viernes with 14 points, spiced by four triples, five rebounds and five feeds; Archie Concepcion with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists; Mat de Leon with 12 points and three rebounds; Encho Serrano with 11 points and five assists; and Rence Alcoriza with 11 points.

Flaunting their depth, all the 15 players fielded in by Pampanga coach Gov. Dennis Pineda scored in pulling down the Marlins to 3-8 despite the 22-point output of Ryan Isaac Sual.

Unlike the Giant Lanterns, the Quezon Huskers were held to a 56-52 lead after three quarters before LJ Gonzales, Jason Opiso and Rodel Gravera found their mark.

Gravera, a 6-foot-5 homegrown talent given ample time following the season-ending ACL injury sustained by Will Gozum, paced Quezon with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Opiso ended up with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Gonzales finished with six points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Huskers.