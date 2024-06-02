PhilHealth hikes neonatal sepsis, asthma packages

Effective last month, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) medical package rate for neonatal sepsis is P25,793 and P22,488 for bronchial asthma in acute exacerbation. The increases are 120 percent and 150 percent, respectively.

PhilHealth president and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. said the adjusted case rates may be availed of in Levels 1 to 3 accredited public and private health facilities nationwide.

Meanwhile, the previous rates of P11,700 for neonatal sepsis and P9,000 for bronchial asthma will be applied to patients admitted in accredited primary care facilities.

Neonatal sepsis and other infectious conditions are among the leading causes of neonatal deaths in the Philippines. In 2023, PhilHealth paid P733.86 million for more than 57,000 such cases.

Based on PhilHealth data for 2023, asthma ranks eighth among the top medical confinements paid by the state insurer, P717 million for more than 90,000 cases.