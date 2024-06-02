PDLs rewrite their destiny

Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) are still free to get an education while serving time. As part of the Bureau of Corrections’ (BuCor) reformation program for PDLs, inmates are allowed to take up elementary and high school courses inside the prison.

With support from the Department of Education (DepEd), 57 PDLs from the New Bilibid Prison’s Minimum Security Camp attended their moving up ceremony last 23 May to mark the completion of their studies. Thirty-seven of them finished elementary level and the rest graduated from the DepEd’s Alternative Learning System-Basic Literacy Program.

Retired police general Nicanor A. Bartolome, DepEd ALS and Kindergarten Education program specialist Marissa M. Andanaza and DepEd education program specialist Lerma L. Galang graced the graduation ceremony of the PDLs.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla congratulated the graduates in a message read during the ceremony.

“Your perseverance and resilience despite the challenges and struggles behind bars to acquire precious wisdom is a testament that your past can never describe who you are. Today, you emerged victorious in one of the most important battles in life — the fight for proper education. You now have the power in your hands to rewrite your own destinies,” the secretary said.

Remulla also praised BuCor director general Gregorio Catapang Jr. for giving PDLs the opportunity to complete their education.

“Keep up the good work and continue being a beacon of hope for our reforming PDLs,” Remulla said in a read message during the rite.