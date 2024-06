LATEST

PCL PRESIDENT CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY; THANKS IMEE, PBBM FOR SUPPORT

The national president of the Philippine Councilors League, Handy T. Lao, celebrated his 44th birthday in a white party theme attended by politicians, celebrities, and constituents at San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte on Saturday, 1 June. Lao, in his speech, thanked Senator Imee Marcos and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the support that they have given him throughout the years. | via Jasper Dawang