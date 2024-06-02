Palawan road mishap leaves 1 dead

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Authorities here on Sunday reported that an accident involving a vehicle from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Palawan resulted in the death of one passenger in northern Palawan.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) disclosed that the incident happened at approximately 10 a.m. on 2 June, when the PCG vehicle — carrying five personnel and a civilian — lost control and fell into an embankment on the National Highway near Barok Bridge, Sitio San Isidro, Barangay Cataban, Taytay.

Police confirmed that one passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene and was identified as SN2 Cyril Orbon, a resident of Barangay Sandoval, Narra in southern Palawan.

The driver of the PCG vehicle, a Toyota Hilux G, was identified as ASN Alfederic Decon while the other passengers of the pickup were not officially identified by the authorities.

Sources in the area said that among them were Ens. Friendly Mercado, commander of the Coast Guard Station (CGS) Coron, Ens. Jhairene Lim, commander of CGS El Nido, and her deputy commander, Ens. Jerevy Miag-ao.

Police investigation said the Hilux was traveling “at high speeds” along the highway from Puerto Princesa City to El Nido. Upon reaching the concrete bridge, the vehicle attempted to overtake a motorcycle when its front tire suddenly burst, leading to the driver losing control.

The vehicle overturned multiple times before coming to rest in the embankment, resulting in the ejection and death of one passenger, as reported by the PPPO. Distressing video footage shared by witnesses on social media depicted the scene of the deceased passenger trapped between the vehicle’s wheel and a tree.

Meanwhile, PCG District Palawan spokesperson Ens. Chrieson Dave Gabayan disclosed that a top-down tricycle had overtaken their vehicle and claimed that to avoid a collision with another vehicle from the opposite direction, the driver swerved, causing the Hilux to veer off the road.

Efforts to rescue the driver and other victims were carried out by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office personnel from the town, who transported them to Northern Palawan Provincial Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Aside from the lone casualty, there has been no further information on the condition of the other passengers who were admitted to the hospital.