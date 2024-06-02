P10-M smuggled cigarettes seized

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Operatives from the Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) and the Bureau of Customs (BoC) completed the joint inspection and inventory of the over P10-million smuggled cigarettes seized in Patikul, Sulu.

Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) commander Commodore Francisco G. Tagamolila Jr. on Sunday disclosed that the BoC and NFWM were conducting a seaborne patrol along the coastal areas of Barangay Mauboh in Patikul when they spotted a suspicious motorized watercraft in the area last Friday.

Tagamolila said the patrolling watercraft of the 1st Boat Attack Division’s BA485 and BA487, under Naval Task Force 61 immediately approached the watercraft located approximately two nautical miles northeast of Barangay Mauboh.

While conducting an inspection, authorities were surprised to find and see several master cases of different brands of imported cigarettes worth P10,256,700 and asked the the crew members for the importation permit.

Nobody was able to show any pertinent documents, prompting the operatives to seized the undocumented cigarettes and hold under their custody the crewmen.