Ogie Diaz says Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial are exclusively dating

Busy Anne Curtis

2024 is a busy year with It’s Showtime host Anne Curtis with not just one but two major projects in the offing.

As already been announced a month ago, Curtis is set to do the Philippine adaptation of the K-drama It’s Okay to Not Be Okay. She will also get back into the action genre with a film to directed by Erik Matti.

“Kakayanin natin ‘yan (We can do that). I love each show so much… so I’ll be making time for each and every one. Kaya ‘yan, (it can be done) time management lang ‘yan plus still not forgetting my family,” she said in an interview.

Curtis shared that they already and completed the look tests for the Pinoy adaptation of the Korean drama.

“I did my look test last week, so talagang we’re in the stage of preparing. Direk Mae and I are discussing ‘yung mga favorite scenes namin and magsa-start na rin ‘yung immersion namin,” Curtis said.

Every day, except Sunday, Curtis is seen hosting It’s Showtime.

Why Grae Fernandez does not believe in violence

Playing Justin, the son of Piolo Pascual’s Rafael Sagrado character who got involved in fraternity hazing in Pamilya Sagrado, is something Grae Fernandez is mighty proud of.

Not only did he feel that he’s challenged by his character, Fernandez believes that televiewers will learn a lot from his role.

“I think in every system, there is right and wrong aspect especially the violence part. For me, violence should not be the main way to handle the situation. I think the extent po yung pinapakita namin kasi everything has a degree. Kapag nasobrahan ang anumang bagay sa buhay mo, doon nagkakaproblema,” he said during the series’ blogcon and special screening recently.

Fernandez skipped his study in an acting school in New York City just to do the project.

“They pitched me the project and I just resonated with that kind of story. Of course, one of the main reasons why I accepted the project was because I get the chance to work with one of the greatest actors of this industry and it was Piolo Pascual,” Fernandez said.

Pamilya Sagrado also stars Kyle Echarri, Joel Torre, Shaina Magdayao, Mylene Dizon, Aiko Melendez, John Arcilla, Rosanna Roces and Tirso Cruz III.

Directed by Lawrence Fajardo and Andoy Ranay, it will air on weekdays, starting 17 June, at 8:45 p.m.