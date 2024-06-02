Obiena finishes at 7th in Sweden

Ernest John Obiena finished at seventh place after clearing 5.70 meters in the BAUHAUS-GALAN tournament in Stockholm early Monday (Manila time).

Obiena cleared 5.70m in one try but wasn't able to capiralize on the momentum as he failed to clear 5.85m.

Home bet and Tokyo Olympics champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden ruled the evwnt after clearing 6.0 meters in the seventh leg of the Diamond League.

Sam Kendricks of the United States got a silver medal after clearing 5.90m while teammate KC Lightfoot cleared 5.80m for the bronze medal.