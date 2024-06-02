Nurturing Filipino pride, achieving dreams

Throughout the years, we have had a fair share of sporting victories, as the Philippines is renowned for producing talented and diverse athletes who bring pride to our country.

As many Filipinos long to be an athlete and dream of representing the Philippines, unfortunately, not everyone is given fair opportunity due to various circumstances that would hinder them from achieving their dream.

Being poor is one of them.

This is what Japeth Gamson, a nine-year-old, went through. I saw him barefoot when I visited Kayapa, Nueva Vizcaya recently.

The first thing that Japeth --- namesake of an elite Philippine basketball player -— uttered was that he, like me, is an avid basketball fan.

But he never had his ball, let alone a pair of basketball shoes. Through the assistance we gave to him, I pray that we can give him a fighting chance to pursue his dreams.

When I visited Caloocan City on 30 May to aid indigents, I joined a group of kids playing basketball.

Some of them were wearing slippers; others were playing barefoot. Truly, Filipinos love sports. The only question now is who will fight for and with them to continue pursuing their dream. Before heading out, we gave some of them basketballs and shoes.

Like Japeth and the group of boys playing basketball in the street, every Filipino’s dream of being an athlete should not end up being just an aspiration. As Senate Sports Committee chairperson and fellow athlete myself, this is my motivation to help aspiring athletes, especially from the grassroots level.

We have authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11470, which established the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City. This institution integrates secondary education with a specialized sports curriculum, allowing student-athletes to excel both academically and athletically.

We also principally sponsored and authored Senate Bill 2514, also known as the Philippine National Games (PNG) bill.

This proposed measure has recently passed its third and final reading in the Senate and aims to institutionalize a comprehensive national sports program, from the grassroots to the international stage.

Recently, the lady spikers of team Alas Pilipinas secured a historic bronze medal finish during the Asian Women’s Volleyball Challenge Cup 2024. We witnessed both the semi-final match and the battle for third place on 28 and 29 May, respectively. It is our country’s first podium finish in the AVC Cup in 63 years. Iba talaga ang puso ng atletang Pinoy!

In collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission, I expressed intent to provide financial support in the amount of P200,000 to each qualified player and coaching staff of the Philippine women’s volleyball team. I also advocated for more financial support for Filipinos who qualified for the upcoming Summer Olympics to be held in Paris next month.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Finance Committee and sponsor of the national sports budget, we have continuously advocated for additional funding for the PSC as well as the Games and Amusement Board to improve sports facilities, provide support to athletes participating in international competitions, and promote the value of sports as a key aspect in nation-building.

As our battle cry goes, “Get into sports and stay away from illegal drugs to keep us healthy and fit!”

Whatever aspirations our young Filipinos have, let us do what we can to the best of our abilities to help them achieve their dreams.

After all, the youth is the future of our nation and they should be given a fair chance to uplift their lives amid the challenges they face. Go lang ng Go!