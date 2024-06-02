No Pinoys injured in Taiwan quakes

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported over the weekend that no Filipinos were hurt after twin earthquakes struck Taiwan.

Citing Taiwan’s Central Weather Administration (CWA), the agency said the first quake occurred at 9:27 a.m. with a magnitude 4.8, followed one minute later by a magnitude 4.4 quake.

The epicenter of the first quake was located at sea, some 21.2 kilometers south of Hualien County.

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Taipei said it is working closely with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office and relevant government agencies in Taiwan to determine the safety and welfare of overseas Filipino workers.

“MWO-Taipei will keep the DMW Head Office posted on developments, as necessary,” the agency said.

The DMW also said that no Filipinos were injured after a building collapsed in central Jeddah on 31 May.

The agency said its Migrant Workers Office in Jeddah (MWO-Jeddah) visited the incident site and nearby hospitals to check for Filipinos seeking treatment.

According to local media in Jeddah, at least eight people were rescued from the collapsed structure.

MWO-Jeddah said it will continue monitoring the situation and is in touch with authorities in Jeddah to ensure the safety of Filipinos.