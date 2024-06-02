NBI nets four extortionists

Operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested four suspected extortionists after introducing themselves as lawyers and immigration personnel to extort money from a Korean national.

The suspects were identified by the NBI Human Trafficking Division as Roberto G. Albaña Jr., Avelino D. Gueta Jr., Junroso E. Bansil and Danilo P. Abacaro, who were nabbed by authorities in Pasay City on 27 May 2024.

The case stemmed from a complaint by a South Korean national who claimed that the group had been demanding P2,000,000 in exchange for not causing the deportation of his cousin.

According to the complainant, the group was led by a certain “Atty. Mark Barizo” and introduced themselves as officers from the Office of the President and the Bureau of Immigration.

But when they verified on the Supreme Court’s website, the name “Mark Barizo” did not appear on the list of lawyers, prompting the NBI to hatch an entrapment operation that led to their arrest.

The NBI seized several firearms, rounds of ammunition and IDs under the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency in their possession.

After preparing the pertinent documents, the NBI brought suspects for inquest before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office.