Muntinlupa eyes school supplies next SY

Following graduation rites and moving-up ceremonies in its public schools, the local government of Muntinlupa is preparing back-to-school packages for the next school year dubbed as “Balik Eskwela” or back-to-school packages which contain free school supplies and sneakers for students.

The local government said that around 98,000 students will benefit from this initiative starting from Early Childhood Development (ECD) up to senior high school.

Muntinlupa City Mayor Rufino “Ruffy” Biazon said the back to school packages aims to ease financial burden on families.

“We are committed to supporting our students and ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed. By providing these high-quality sneakers and school supplies, we aim to ease the financial burden on families and boost student morale,” Biazon said.

For students in ECD, they will receive child-friendly designed colorful backpacks containing notebooks, crayons, tumbler, pencils and a pad paper.

Kindergarten students will receive a backpack with jumbo crayons, pencils and sharpener, pad paper, notebooks and a white and blue colored “MUNwalk” rubber shoes.

Elementary students will receive the same package with ballpens instead of pencils.

Biazon said the name “MUNwalk” came from the city’s identification mark “MUN” and walk as students can also use their sneakers for other activities outside the school.

Meanwhile, junior and senior high school students are set to receive the same package but with black rubber shoes.

Last school year, Muntinlupa students received black leather shoes and school supplies.

The local chief executive explained that the switch to sneakers this year was made because students still have usable leather shoes from last year and parents requested rubber shoes that may be used for physical education classes.