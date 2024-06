LATEST

MOVE AND GROOVE

WATCH: Despite it being their day of rest, many people enthusiastically took part in Goût de France (Good France) Fun Run and Fun Ride along Ayala Avenue in Makati City. Registered participants were treated to a complimentary French breakfast and water during the event. Additionally, this event contributes to the city's initiative for a car-free Sunday, spanning Ayala Avenue, Paseo de Roxas, and H.V. dela Costa. | via Thenese Cornelio