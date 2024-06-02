MinDA vows intensified assistance to poor communities

DAVAO CITY — Newly installed Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) chairperson Leo Tereso Magno has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to identifying and addressing the needs of the poorest communities in Mindanao.

During the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Regional Development Committee for Mindanao Area Committee (RD COM-MAC) meeting, Magno highlighted the urgent issue of Mindanao’s high poverty rate.

The regular RD COM-MAC meetings, organized by NEDA’s Mindanao regional offices, provide a unified platform for addressing critical issues as the meetings foster a collaborative approach to identifying solutions and overcoming obstacles in program delivery, thereby contributing to the comprehensive development of Mindanao.

“My presence here demonstrates our solidarity with the stakeholders of the RD COM-MAC. Mindanao faces significant and widespread challenges, and we pledge to collaborate closely with stakeholders, especially local government units (LGUs) and the RD COM-MAC,” Magno said.

MinDA’s active involvement in the Regional Development Committee is essential for the ongoing development of Mindanao. It enhances the region’s connection to the national government, ensuring that Mindanao’s concerns and priorities are effectively communicated and addressed.