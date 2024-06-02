Maxene Magalona, Anne Curtis share opinions on divorce in PH

Actress Maxene Magalona posted her thoughts about divorce in her Instagram account last Saturday, emphasizing that legalizing divorce can end the pain and suffering of broken and wounded families.

In her lengthy post, Magalona started it with the words, “Stay for the kids.”

With some Filipinos viewing divorce as a tool that can dissolve families, the actress said that as couples stay in a dysfunctional relationship, they will project negative energy to each other which will also be passed on to their children.

The actress also noted that children that grows in a dysfunctional and toxic family tend to have mental issues when they grow up: “They [children] will grow up believing that it is normal to fight and shout when they have arguments with your spouse every once in a while, it is very unhealthy and irresponsible to fight, scream at and physically abuse each other in front of your kids on a regular basis. The kids will be confused as to what ‘love’ really is.”

For Magalona, couples that are forced to stay in a broken relationship will destroy the family even more, saying, “Divorce brings peace as it allows everyone in the family to have the chance to heal and grow while loving each other from afar.”

She further added that the parents must do their best to communicate and explain their situation to their children.

Magalona pleaded that it’s time for the Philippines to legalize divorce to free up wounded and dysfunctional families. She ended her post with the hashtag, #WeDeserveDivorcePH.

Senator Pia Cayetano shared her approval as she commented on Magalona’s post: “Well said Maxene. It’s the kind of objective discussion that people should have.”

Cayetano is one of the senators that said “yes” to the divorce bill in a survey that was made by Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada.