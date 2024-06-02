Masbate’s San Pascual aims to be a destination for inner journeys and festivities

The launching was held during its annual Isla Rancho Festival, which celebrated 10 years this 2024.

Local statistics show that tourist arrivals in San Pascual in 2023 is 45,846, most of which were local tourists. Arrivals increase significantly to 56,525 this 2024. According to municipal tourism officer Cecilia Divino, it is hoped that the campaign attracts more tourists. Based on the stories of some visitors, they found joy in Burias Island, where San Pascual occupies the northern portion.

“Kapag nalulungkot or broken, or gusto mo maging masaya, pumunta ka lang sa San Pascual. Dito sa San Pascual, makikita ‘yung happy people and halos kumpleto ang aming ino-offer. Mayroon kaming island-hopping. Mayroon din kaming diving sa mga islands, and may rancho rin kami dito, and ‘yung pagiging hospitable people ng San Pascual (If you are sad or broken, and you want to be happy, just go to San Pascual. Here in San Pascual, you can see happy people and our offerings are almost complete. We have island-hopping. We also have diving in our islands, and we also have ranches. People in San Pascual are hospitable),” she enthused.

A living proof of this is the mayor of the town herself, Zacarina Lazaro, who revealed that San Pascual gave her a lifetime of happiness because she found her soulmate in this place.

“After my graduation, nadestino ako sa San Pascual. Dalaga pa ako. Na-discover ko dito sa San Pascual ang magagandang lugar. ‘Yung mga tao rito accommodating, mababait at dito ko rin nahanap ang aking soulmate na naging asawa ko (After my graduation, I was assigned to San Pascual. I was still unmarried. I discovered many beautiful places in San Pascual. The people here are kind and accommodating. I also found my soulmate here, who is now my husband),” she related.

The campaign launching included a video showing a girl who comes from a bad relationship and is encouraged to go to San Pascual to mend her broken heart. Here, she meets another someone who brings her to the different attractions of the place.

Island-hopping is a major tourist attraction. Some of the islands that can be visited are Animasola, Verga and Talisayan. One can also visit their heritage church, the San Pascual Baylon Parish Church, said to be one of the oldest in the region.

Also a major attraction is their Isla Rancho Festival, which happens every 15 May. It highlights their livelihood. Some of the activities are Street Barn Dance Competition, a beef cooking contest, a beauty pageant and talent shows. This year’s Street Barn Dance Competition winner is Adelina Laurio National School besting eight other contingents, mostly from different schools in the town.

San Pascual can be reached via daily ferry from San Andres Port in the province of Quezon. Other option is the RORO vessel from Naga City to Pasacao. Another way is through Mobo Port to Claveria. Vans and habal-habal rides are available from Claveria to San Pascual.