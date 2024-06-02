Maja Salvador welcomes daughter ‘Maria’

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez finally entered parenthood as they welcomed their newborn child.

The actress shared a glimpse of her baby girl on Instagram on 1 June, posting a photo of her newborn daughter’s feet with her and her husband’s hands.

“Our Maria. May 31, 2024,” it read.

Following the good news, Salvador’s celebrity friends celebrated and commented congratulatory messages on the actress’s Instagram post.

“Yehey! Safe delivery, congrats papa and rambo!” Angelica Panganiban wrote.

“Congratulations maj and rambo!” Kim Chiu commented.

“Waaaaaahhh. Congratulations Mambo!!!” Maine Mendoza said.

Moreover, Melai Cantiveros finally welcomed Salvador to the “Momshie Club.”

“Congrats Maaa Thanks be to God for the healthy delivery. Very happy ma kasi tlagang ikaw ang the longest pregnancy journey of all time. LabLab maa Welcome to the Momshie Club,” the host-comedian wrote.

On February 2023, Salvador and Nuñez tied the knot through a civil ceremony.

A few months later, the actress-host walked down the aisle and married her husband in a dreamy destination wedding in Bali, Indonesia.

In December 2023, the newly married couple announced they would welcome their first child. A month later, they excitedly revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

“The best Christmas present we could ever ask for,” Nuñez captioned as they publicly announced Salvador’s pregnancy.