Looking for a first car?

Kia Philippines is strategically expanding its extensive local portfolio with the addition of the Kia Sonet. This decision follows the successful launch of the new Kia Seltos in November 2023, demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing a diverse range of high-quality vehicles to the Philippine market.

Looking to fulfill the mobility needs of first-car buyers, the Kia Sonet is set to enter the competitive small SUV segment with a stylish and distinctive product offering.

With an indicative price that starts at P770,000, the Kia Sonet is now available for pre-ordering and reservations at any of Kia Philippines’ 40 dealerships nationwide.

“The Kia Sonet is one of the most popular models in Kia’s global lineup, and it promises to fulfill the needs of young individuals and families with its crossover credentials and rich feature set,” shares Brian Buendia, COO, Kia Philippines.

