Lifters set up RMSC camp

The Philippine weightlifting team has decided to remain in the country before flying to Metz, France for the one-month training camp for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told DAILY TRIBUNE they opted to not push through with the proposed training in Taipei due to the Philippine National Open weightlifting championships from 9 to 15 June at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

John Febuar Ceniza, Elreen Ando and Vannessa Sarno booked their slots after numerous tournaments with Rosegie Ramos awaiting her qualification status.

“Because of the national open in Cebu, the plans to go to Taipei are canceled,” Puentevella said.

“They will train at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex with the national team coaches.”

The Philippine Olympic delegation will fly to Metz on 22 June to get acclimatized before the Summer Games opens on 26 July.

Puentevella also added that eight-time world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao also promised a reward of sorts to the lifters should any one of them land a podium finish in the biggest sporting event in the world.

It’s no surprise since Pacquiao gave Hidilyn Diaz an undisclosed amount in 2021 after winning the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics.

“No amount was said but if they get a medal, there is a reward,” Puentevella said.

The challenge in the upcoming Summer Games is keeping the momentum after Diaz clinched a silver in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and a gold medal in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.