Lacuna fetes UdM president

The local government of Manila has recognized the latest achievement of Universidad de Manila (UdM) president Felma Carlos-Tria as she was invited to speak at the 11th World Women University Presidents Forum held in China, becoming the first Filipina delegate to represent the Philippines in the forum’s history.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna lauded Tria’s participation, highlighting UdM’s achievements in becoming comparable to private universities. UdM, a public university run by the Manila city government, offers free tuition to deserving students.

The forum, held at Huanghe S&T University in Zhengzhou, China, focused on the theme “Multicultural Backgrounds and Common Development: The Responsibility of Higher Education Leaders.”

Over 200 representatives from 60 countries and regions attended the event.

Discussions centered on five sub-topics: higher education openness, shared visions in humanities education, the evolution of intelligent societies and educational formats, exchange of educational experiences and fostering female leadership in multicultural settings.