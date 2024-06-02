Know your National Artists

Home pride. Honored and regarded as the premier art practitioners of a country, they are national “treasures” immortalized by institutions, crowned by the academe and, of course, celebrated by the arts.

In 1972, Fernando Amorsolo became the first National Artist of the Philippines, recognized for his work in visual arts. Many more were awarded after him, with the recipients’ varying styles revealing how Philippine art has evolved through the years.

At Salcedo Auctions’ “Finer Pursuits: Important Philippine Art & Rare Collectibles” sale, several National Artists’ works will go under the hammer in the live and online auction happening on 15 June.

Amorsolo heads the lineup with two important works from his golden period: Planting Rice with Mayon Volcano from 1949 and an untitled oil on masonite, which is possibly a boceto for a mural of the Philippine pavilion at the 1937 Paris Exposition.

The 1997 awardee Arturo Luz’s rare work in burlap is also part of the room list, along with Federico Aguilar Alcuaz’s 1966 watercolor from the Barcelona series, and a couple of paintings by Ang Kiukok, including the whimsical Cactus and Yellow Window painted in 2001 — the year he became a National Artist.

Watch out as well for works by National Artists who were part of the famed “13 Moderns”: Carlos “Botong” Francisco’s Kuloban ni Rubing (formerly from the estate of Dr. Euleterio “Teyet” Pacual); Victorio Edades Bagobo Girl and two untitled oil on masonite landscapes; pastel on paper and oil on masonite nudes by Cesar Legaspi.

This edition of The Finer Pursuits sale is notable for having the most number of lots by 2003 National Artist Jose Joya, among them, the tantalizing acrylic on canvas titled Alay.

Now that’s a quick way to get to know the masters. They have marked history with their distinct and outstanding styles that unquestionably make an unforgettable impression. In this day and age of modern technology where attention can be quite fleeting, this lesson in art appreciation is easy on the eye.

Presented with Exclusive Bank Partner Metrobank, ‘The Finer Pursuits’ live and online auction will take place on Saturday, 15 June 2024, starting at 2PM. The online catalogue is available at salcedoauctions.com.

In-person preview runs from Friday, 7 June to Friday, 14 June at NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (including Sunday, closed Monday). For inquiries, email info@salcedoauctions.com or phone +63 917 107 5581 | +63 917 591 2191 | +63 917 825 7449. For the latest updates, follow @salcedoauctions on Instagram and Facebook.