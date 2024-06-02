Isuzu Philippines announces launch of 2024 D-MAX

Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of the new 2024 Isuzu D-MAX. The official unveiling is set for 20 June 2024, at 6 p.m., at the Central Atrium of SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City. This exciting event will be followed by a three-day display and test drive at Block 20 of the SM MOA Complex.

The new 2024 Isuzu D-MAX is set to be the most advanced model yet, featuring cutting-edge off-road capabilities, enhanced safety features, and state-of-the-art technology that meet the current demands of the pick-up market. The Philippines will be the third ASEAN country to welcome the new D-MAX, and IPC is ready to invigorate the market with this exciting new model.

“This new Isuzu D-MAX will be loaded with features that the market will truly enjoy. It comes from the process of listening to our clients and assessing their needs so that ultimately, we can provide to them a pick-up that is capable to bring them ‘Into New Heights,’” said IPC assistant sales division head Mr. Robert Carlos.

The D-MAX has long been celebrated for its durability, reliability, and fuel efficiency. With the latest enhancements, expectations are high for this new edition. IPC is confident that the 2024 D-MAX will not only meet but exceed market expectations, reinforcing its strong presence in the pick-up segment.

Launch date and time: 20 June at 6 p.m.

Venue: SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium

Isuzu Test Drive: 20 to 23 June 2024 at Block 20, SM MOA Complex.