In the Beginning

A debut show, it presents a glorious 27-piece visual narrative of the artist’s deep relationship with God and nature. Both have soulful meaning and connection that go beyond words but are magically transcribed by talented strokes of the brush.

The interior designer (former intern of Budji Layug and Ito Kish) turned supermodel (one of Ponds most unforgettable faces and former Professional Models Association of the Philippines officer) turned wife and mother is now a visual artist who just started this passion in 2023 after deciding to create art for her new home.

A new beginning, a milestone as they say. A journey of

self-discovery and unearthing hidden talents — gifts that are meant to be opened, shared and appreciated. Her amazing pieces are beautifully created with a combination of oil, acrylic and oil sticks. And took a span of one year, with some months of breaks during travel to finish the entire exhibit.

“Sa Simula” is an invitation to pause, rest and be still in the face of nature is beauty. More importantly it’s the start of Marilen’s course of passion — to learn, improve and soar! With so much to give and good intention, there’s so much optimism to look forward to. Through her art, she hopes to create a connection with someone, an audience and even to the rest of the world.