Help for hatchings

Safe haven

Aboitiz Land Inc. celebrated Biodiversity Day by reaffirming its commitment to environmental preservation and stewardship with the groundbreaking of a new pawikan hatchery at their Seafront Residences property in Barangay Calubcub II, San Juan, Batangas. The project is a joint undertaking with the local community, vecinos or homeowners of Seafront Residences, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), PCG Auxiliary, University of the Philippines-Diliman Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology, San Juan Municipal Environment and Natural Resource Office, and Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group.

The pawikan hatchery is a critical initiative aimed at providing a safe haven for turtle eggs and ensuring the survival of hatchlings. This project is part of a broader strategy by Aboitiz Land to foster environmental stewardship and promote sustainable living practices within its developments.

“At Aboitiz Land, we believe that true progress lies in creating a space where all kinds of lives can thrive, whether it be on land or at sea,” said Erika Maguad-Tibayan, Aboitiz Land senior manager for marketing and branding.

The vecinos and neighboring coastal communities have been actively involved in pawikan protection along the shores of San Juan since the start of the multisectoral Pawikan Conservation Project in 2018, through regular cleanup drives, educational programs and outreach activities that raise awareness on the importance of marine conservation and the role of the pawikan in maintaining the health of the coastal ecosystem.

Kitts Vibar, a proud vecino, shared, “One of the most precious things we love about Seafront Residences is its advocacy for pawikan conservation. My family and I were drawn to call Seafront our second home specifically because of this amazing endeavor. Let this be an inspiration for us to continue to be of service and care about much more than ourselves.”

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Aboitiz Land introduced the Pawikan Monitoring Guide, a comprehensive resource for the care of pawikans and their eggs during the nesting season. They also unveiled initial plans for an adopt-a-hatchery program within the seaside development, which seeks to encourage vecinos to support the establishment and maintenance of pawikan hatcheries.

Habitat cleanup

The shores of Bacnotan in La Union is a sanctuary for sea turtles. As part of its dedication to ecological preservation, Philippine-based international swimwear brand Blackbough Swim joined forces with marine turtle conservation leader Coastal Underwater Resource Management Actions (Curma) in cleaning up the pawikan nesting beach to mark Earth Month in April.

More than 170 volunteers united with Blackbough Swim started the cleanup at 6 a.m. on the coastal grounds surrounding Alpas, the official hatchery partner of Curma in Bacnotan, home to one of La Union’s protected sea turtle nesting grounds. Volunteers removed over 50 sacks of trash and dangerous debris in an hour, including plastic waste, shoes, tires and barbed wire. By keeping this habitat clean for ocean wildlife, baby sea turtles can safely return to the ocean during the hatching season.

Volunteers did more than just clear trash — they learned. Curma did what it does best by lecturing them on the types of turtles in the Philippines, their nesting habits, sea turtle conservation and how simple daily actions can protect our oceans.

“Our commitment goes beyond the brand; we are a community that cherishes our natural world. This cleanup reflects our ethos, our commitment to turn the tide towards a sustainable future for all marine life and our future,” said Blackbough Swim brand director Misha Bernardino.

Echoing this sentiment, Curma representative Carlos Tamayo said, “Our collaboration with Blackbough Swim has been so much fun for our cleanup community. It’s heartening to see such enthusiasm for conservation, which is crucial for the survival of our beloved pawikan.”

Champ Lui Pio, president of Alpas La Union and Siargao, said, “Together, we’ve taken a step towards a cleaner and healthier beach for all to enjoy. Let’s continue working together to preserve and protect our precious coastal ecosystems.”

Blackbough Swim ran a fundraiser sale “Earth Day 2024 Collection” for Curma for the month of April. Each sale of two bikini sets supported a day of care for rescued sea turtles in La Union.

After committing 10 percent of net profits from the fundraiser, Blackbough Swim donated over $1,000 to Curma. The donation will go to the care and rehabilitation of 15 turtle patients.

Turtle rescue

A juvenile hawksbill sea turtle was rescued by members of the Sagip Pawikan Sitio Fuerte Association (SPSFA) in Barangay Poblacion of this town on the evening of 28 May.

SPSFA volunteer Mharlo Mendoza said the turtle was found entangled in a nylon net and taken to the group’s hatchery. SPSFA president Arnold Mendoza cut the net from the reptile which had minor injuries before they released it to the sea the following day.

SPSFA, which is supported by Aboitiz unit GN Power Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD), has been at the forefront of preserving turtle species in this town.

“Morong is where most sea turtles come to lay their eggs, so it is only right that we focus our attention here in this town,” Mendoza said.

According to a 2023 to 2024 report from the GNPD, SPSFA volunteers have kept safe 16,044 sea turtle eggs and 172 nests. They released 15,757 hatchlings, with only 287 unhatched eggs, making the success rate of the group 98.21 percent.

Mendoza reminded residents and tourists to be responsible when it comes to disposing of items that are dangerous to marine animals, adding that everyone should help in taking care of and protecting the natural resources of the oceans.

Global biodiversity loss is happening right now and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) called for massive efforts to stop the crisis and prevent its catastrophic impacts.

“The current state of global biodiversity loss around the world is alarming,” USAID Deputy Mission Director Rebekah Eubanks said during the celebration of the International Day for Biological Diversity (IDBD) on 22 May in Taguig City.

“Species are disappearing at an unprecedented rate because of habitat destruction, climate change, pollution, unsustainable agricultural practices, and exploitation of natural resources,” Eubanks said at the gathering of government officials, advocates and stakeholders led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Biodiversity Management Bureau.

“Biodiversity loss not only threatens the survival of countless species, but also undermines the stability of ecosystems, impacting human wellbeing and livelihoods,” Eubanks pointed out.

Biodiversity refers to all life forms on the planet.

This year’s IDBD theme and hashtag, #BePartofthePlan, emphasizes that one agency or one governing body cannot support conservation efforts alone.

“We must all take action to safeguard these precious resources for future generations,” she said.

In the same event, United Nations Development Program Philippines Resident Representative Dr. Selva Ramachandran stressed the importance of collaboration to protect and preserve biodiversity on the planet and achieve the goals and targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

“The plan to save the world’s biodiversity is an ambitious one, but it is possible through our collective efforts,” Ramachandran said.

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga echoed Ramachandran saying that biodiversity conservation results from a collective commitment to preserve the Philippines’ natural treasures. She urged DENR partners to continue to champion the cause of environmental stewardship, ensuring that the country’s natural wonders are safeguarded for the benefit of all.