handsome wolves

Global superstars George Clooney and Brad Pitt team up for the action comedy Wolfs. Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

Written and directed by Jon Watts. Produced by Grant Heslov, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Jon Watts and Dianne McGunigle.

Wolfs stars George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan.

In cinemas in September, Wolfs is distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International. Connect with the hashtag #WolfsMovie @columbiapicph.