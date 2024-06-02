Freaky freshness

Hamburger lovers in the United States got a treat from the fastfood chain Wendy’s on National Burger Day on 28 May. The restaurant’s promo for the occasion was Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers priced at only one cent apiece.

Customers enjoyed the sandwich until 2 June, though they had to buy another item to get it for a cent, the New York Post reported. The promo also had to be availed of through Wendy’s app or website.

Wendy’s also offered bacon or sausage English muffins with egg and cheese and small seasoned potatoes for just $3, according to NYP.

While hamburgers are popular worldwide with huge consumption even during regular days, two guys are hesitant to eat one.

Australian pals Casey Dean and Eduards Nits have resisted eating a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder they had. There seemed to be nothing wrong with the burger sandwich, with no mold or smell, except that it was a bit shrunken and apparently kept too long.

Dean and Nits claimed theirs has been the oldest uneaten burger as they bought it at an Adelaide outlet of McDonald’s in 1995.

Photos of the burger showed it remains intact and has no signs of decomposition.

The duo could not explain how the bun and patty remained well-preserved, except to say that it was “locked away in a cardboard and timber box” that spent its time “inside a stuffy shed in Adelaide, where the mercury frequently eclipses 86 degrees F in the summer,” according to NYP.

They recalled that rats had gotten through the box but curiously left the burger untouched.