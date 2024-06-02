Essence of being public servants

Every day, we encounter these selfless individuals inside and outside public offices. They tirelessly aid us with our government transactions, offering not just convenience, but effective solutions that significantly impact our daily experiences.

Some people work in comfortable, air-conditioned rooms, like public officials and office employees. Others work outside, enduring physical exertion like foot soldiers, policemen, and other law enforcement officers. Some work indoors, like teachers, with electric fans to keep them cool. A fortunate few spend their time in Congress, deliberating and crafting laws as lawmakers. This diversity of roles in the government sector ensures a place for everyone.

Our interactions with public servants are not just transactions, they are relationships. These relationships, much like the ones we share with our family, relatives, and friends, highlight the profound influence of public servants on our daily lives.

The term “public servant” holds a special place in my heart. They are the ones who ensure our safety, educate our children, and provide essential services that we often take for granted. Their work is not just a job, but a service to the community.

Standards define the conduct of public servants, namely, a code of ethics and a code of conduct.

A broader code of ethics provides a set of principles that affect employee mindset and decision-making. A code of conduct offers principles defining a business’s ethics, but it also contains specific rules for employee actions and behavior.

On the other hand, a code of conduct goes beyond ethical principles by not only defining a business’ ethical standards but also outlining specific rules governing employee actions and behavior.

Public servants, such as governors, mayors and barangay officials, are often criticized for perceived corruption or unsatisfactory services. However, it’s important to note that these are isolated cases, as many public servants work diligently, often beyond their official hours.

Public servants like governors, mayors, and barangay officials are celebrated in local government for their projects and programs. Still, they are despised when allegations of overpricing, substandard work, and “under the table” settlements exist.

Despite efforts to align the salaries of government officials and private sector employees, there is a prevailing trend among newly graduated individuals with idealistic aspirations to pursue careers in the private sector rather than the government.

How can we inspire young people to work for the government when we are not interested? The answer lies in our inability to provide a suitable role model and proper motivation.

For many, work is simply a career, a livelihood that ends when one retires. However, if we can show young people the impact and fulfillment that can come from a career in public service, we can inspire them to consider this path.

Individuals entrusted with public office should always uphold the public’s trust and must consistently prioritize the community’s welfare. Their actions reflect a commitment to serving the people with integrity, accountability, and a strong sense of duty. These values are not just words, but the foundation of public service, and it’s crucial for young people considering a career in this sector to understand and uphold them.

Public servants’ commitment is evident when they apply for or are appointed. However, whether they will continue to abide by this principle, particularly when they have access to significant amounts of money, is a different question altogether.

(You may send comments and reactions to feedback032020@gmail.com or text 0931-1057135.)