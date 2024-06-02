DIRECTOR MARK REYES REVEALS XIAN LIM IS NOT HIS FIRST CHOICE FOR ‘PLAYTIME’

What begins as a simple acquaintance turns into a race for survival as GMA Pictures and Viva Films unveil their latest collaboration via the suspense-thriller Playtime topbilled by Sanya Lopez, Coleen Garcia, Faye Lorenzo and Xian Lim under the helm of esteemed director Mark A. Reyes V, who is also behind the film’s story and original concept.

Direk Mark admits that Xian is not his first choice for the lead make character.

“Honestly not I have another actor in mind when I was developing this three years ago it was during the pandemic when I thought of this concept but the minute they said Xian was available I said definitely — because I know he has the stature of the character of Lucas he has to be empowering and have the looks because he is a sexual predator, it’s perfect casting,” direk Mark revealed.

Xian, also a filmmaker, made most of the scenes easier for direk Mark, who praised his lead actor.

“He will understand kung ano ang kailangan mo, he will give inputs and it will make the process broader. I guess everyone on this stage knows that this is not a one man driven movie he was very collaborative (Xian understands the demand of the scene and his character),” the director added.

Director Mark also shared an additional scene was made that is not part of the original script.

“I want to share something, in the middle of the shoot it wasn’t in the script, Lucas the character of Xian was there and magkasama na sila ni Patricia played by Faye and Ronnie by Coleen, these girls are all alpha characters they worked together they tried to beat him (to Xian) so we added a fight scene (we added a fight scene with all the major characters as suggested by the actors), “ direk Mark said.

The filmmaker is very thankful for his very supportive and cooperative cast.

“Napakarami namin mahirap na scenes I told them during the story conference na this is not a walk in the park romcom drama dito talagang mahihirapan kayo sinabi ko na yun so they know what to expect. The scenes parati exterior kami siguro 80 percent of the film is exterior 20 percent lang ang interior I’m very glad that my lead actor is also a director that understood and knows how to play the game (Most of the scenes are shot in exterior I told the cast that it wont be easy),” the filmmaker said.

Playtime also serves as a homecoming for direk Mark, who began his directorial career in Viva through anthologies and the hit ‘90s youth-oriented series, T.G.I.S., which aired on GMA. From his numerous TV projects such as the hit Encantadia franchise, “The Missing Husband,” and Voltes V: Legacy, direk Mark is also known for his directorial work in various films such as Moments of Love, Eternity, Till I Met You and Voltes V: Legacy (The Cinematic Experience),” among others.

Also part of the cast are Bruce Roeland, Haley Dizon, Kim Perez, Lienel Navidad and Camille Patricia Guzman.

Catch Playtime in cinemas nationwide beginning 12 June.