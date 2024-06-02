Dau ma ‘sold’ daughters to online sex predators

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla issued a stern warning yesterday against human traffickers who prey on the innocence of minors.

The warning followed the Department of Justice Task Force on Women and Children and Against Trafficking in Persons’ recommendation to file qualified trafficking and online sexual abuse or exploitation charges against a mother in Dau, Pampanga.

The woman allegedly sold lewd videos of her minor daughter online. The task force is headed by Deputy State Prosecutor Olivia I. Laroza-Torrevillas, with Inquest Prosecutor Criselda B. Teoxon-Yanga as a member.

An undercover agent posed as a foreigner online, meeting the woman via Skype. She allegedly asked for money in exchange for a live video of her naked daughter.

Communications between the agent and the woman continued for some time, typically involving requests for money in exchange for lewd live videos of her daughter.

The agent convinced the woman to reveal her address, leading to an emergency rescue operation. Authorities found the woman’s daughter performing in front of a video camera. Another daughter was also rescued during the operation.

The resolution stated that Jordan committed qualified trafficking by offering the production and creation of pornographic and sexually exploitative material featuring her minor daughter. She showed customers her daughter’s naked body while she was bathing in exchange for $50.

“Jordan should also be indicted for violation of the Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children Act, as the exploitation was facilitated through information and technology, with the victim performing live shows via Skype in exchange for money,” the resolution added.

“The government will never relent in fighting those who exploit these fragile treasures of society; they are the worst enemies of the state,” Remulla said. “But we need the help of a vigilant citizenry to weed them out,” he added.