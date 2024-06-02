Cristy Fermin faces cyber libel raps anew

Dominic Roque filed a cyber libel case against Cristy Fermin last Friday, 31 May, due to her “malicious statement and innuendos” against the actor.

According to GMA Entertainment reporter Nelson Canlas, the malicious statements were allegedly aired on Fermin’s YouTube channel Showbiz Now Na!.

The lawsuit was filed at the Office of the Prosecutor in Pasig City.

On the other end, Cristy Fermin seems unfazed by the latest lawsuit filed against her.

“Karapatan naman nila ‘yan. Karapatan nila ‘yan basta tingnan na lang natin kung ano ang mangyayari kapagka nagsagutan na, ‘di ba (It their right to file a case. Let’s just see what happens when the case is heard)?” Fermin said in a phone interview with GMA News.

The online host also added that she will await the subpoena regarding Roque’s case.

Earlier last month, Bea Alonzo also filed a cyber libel case against Cristy Fermin and Ogie Diaz and their respective co-hosts in their showbiz programs due to the baseless derogatory remarks made by the hosts against the actress.

Fermin said she hasn’t received the subpoena regarding Alonzo’s case yet.

The baseless allegation about the actress not paying the correct tax is included in the claims made by Diaz and Fermin against Alonzo.

Since the year started, a total of four personalities filed lawsuits against Fermin.

Sharon Cuneta and her husband Kiko Pangilinan filed a cyber libel suit against Fermin earlier this May, Sarah Lahbati’s mother filed a series of cases including cyber libel, harassment, defamation and unjust vexation and lastly, Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque filed their respective suits.

Last February, TV host Boy Abunda confirmed the couple’s split after a series of rumors.

Dominic Roque and Bea Alonzo got engaged in July 2023.