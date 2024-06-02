Colors of a ‘perfect car world’

“Raised by practical parents,” he adds, “I didn’t have many toys growing up; most were hand-me-downs, and trips to toy stores were just for looking, not buying. Sketching cars became a daily activity for me. However, it wasn’t until the pandemic — the beginning of my passion.”

Blame it also on growing up years spent playing with a big trailer truck at home — and yes, he admits to being fascinated by trucks to this day.

“Working in the construction and industrial tire industry, I’m still surrounded by big trucks, which I now see as big toys,” Abosolo says.

Blurring the lines

“I can’t confine my style to a single segment, as my works blend elements of realism, pop art, surrealism and dreamlike qualities,” he describes. “I enjoy blurring the lines between reality and imagination, creating pieces that are extremely vibrant, reflecting the way I see the world.”

For this artist, the design of the car is what first meets his eye — what a car looks like.

“I’m particularly drawn to those with special and unique qualities that average cars don’t possess. For example, the tailfins of a 1959 Cadillac Eldorado, the elongated hood and fluid body line of a 1960s Ferrari 250 GTO, and the elegant aerodynamic design of a Bugatti Chiron,” he explains.

Although the pandemic years were not the best for the world — for Marc it was at this time that he was able to express his faith, hopes, dreams and ambitions — through his art, despite the uncertainty and loss the pandemic posed.

Dreams come true

Marc owns a ’22 Chevrolet Suburban and a ’23 Lexus IS350.

“The Suburban has always been a dream of mine since childhood. Back in 2003, I created a small painting of a Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban, and owning the actual car now feels like a dream come true. Throughout the 20 years in between, I’ve admired all the generations of the Suburban, and seeing one on the road or in movies always delights me.

“The Lexus IS350 is like a stepping stone to a sports car. Its sculpted body lines and wide fenders make it a true work of art. The red interior, one of my favorite colors, adds to its allure as well. With the V6 engine, it provides enough power for both spirited and relaxing drives, allowing me to pull a lot of inspiration that I’m able to express on canvas.”

Like all artists, Abosolo waxes sentimental as he describes a world of cars and the colors that his world holds.

“In my perfect car world, there’s a seamless blend of advanced automotive technology using renewable energy and efficient public transportation infrastructure. Roads are clear, traffic flows smoothly, and the air is clean,” he begins. “It’s a world where mobility is synonymous with harmony, sustainability and progress. A perfect car world is where nobody has to line up in unideal conditions for transportation just to sit in bumper to bumper traffic for hours on end.”

Sound familiar?

You may visit Marc Abasolo @lapassionart on IG.