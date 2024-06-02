BLAST

Colors of a ‘perfect car world’

Vehicle enthusiast Marc Abosolo on exploring the world of automobiles through art
‘both toys and actual cars on the road always excited me, and from early age cars have been my primary interest,’ Marc Abosolo, 27, says. ‘I’ve never been as captivated by anything else as I am by cars.’
‘both toys and actual cars on the road always excited me, and from early age cars have been my primary interest,’ Marc Abosolo, 27, says. ‘I’ve never been as captivated by anything else as I am by cars.’photographS courtesy of Marc Abosolo

“I’ve never been as captivated by anything else as I am by cars,” Marc Abosolo, 27, says. “My earliest memory of drawing cars was when I was four years old. It must have been driven by my desire for toy cars.”

‘Wings of Glory’ 2024 A MercedesAMG at the F1 Headquarters in the U.K. with Toto Wolff, CEO of theMercedesAMG f1 team. I drew this to commemorate the AMG F1 team CEO’s success with the background of Wolff’s hometown in Monaco.
‘Wings of Glory’ 2024 A MercedesAMG at the F1 Headquarters in the U.K. with Toto Wolff, CEO of theMercedesAMG f1 team. I drew this to commemorate the AMG F1 team CEO’s success with the background of Wolff’s hometown in Monaco.
‘C1 Corvette at The Beverly Hills Hotel’ 2021 Capturing the essence of timeless allure and vintage glamour, my painting celebrates two of my favorite icons: the legendary 1958 Corvette and the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. In this piece, I aim to convey the undeniable charm and sophistication of these timeless classics, each embodying the spirit of a bygone era.
‘C1 Corvette at The Beverly Hills Hotel’ 2021 Capturing the essence of timeless allure and vintage glamour, my painting celebrates two of my favorite icons: the legendary 1958 Corvette and the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. In this piece, I aim to convey the undeniable charm and sophistication of these timeless classics, each embodying the spirit of a bygone era.
‘Sunny Strada della Forra’ 2023 The owner wanted a piece that combines his favorites; the Ferrari Dino and scenic roadtrips. So I envisioned a piece where a Targa-Top Ferrari Dino is right at home – Strada della Forra, one of the most beautiful gorge roads in the world, which happens to be in Italy as well.
‘Sunny Strada della Forra’ 2023 The owner wanted a piece that combines his favorites; the Ferrari Dino and scenic roadtrips. So I envisioned a piece where a Targa-Top Ferrari Dino is right at home – Strada della Forra, one of the most beautiful gorge roads in the world, which happens to be in Italy as well.
‘Race Against Time’ 2023 The artwork is a poignant reflection of my journey over the years, encompassing experiences, lessons, possibilities and profound loss.
‘Race Against Time’ 2023 The artwork is a poignant reflection of my journey over the years, encompassing experiences, lessons, possibilities and profound loss.
‘GT3 at the Nurburgring’ 2024 The owner had this piece commissioned after he was able to acquire his dream car: The Porsche 911 GT3 Two things he requested; he wanted the backend of the Porsche and a garage setting.
‘GT3 at the Nurburgring’ 2024 The owner had this piece commissioned after he was able to acquire his dream car: The Porsche 911 GT3 Two things he requested; he wanted the backend of the Porsche and a garage setting.
‘Pista at the Spa’ 2022 The owner commissioned this piece for his Ferrari 488 PISTA, a car that’s very special to him despite having a vast collection. Having shared stories with the owner and him describing how the Pista pulls like a freight train and rides a rollercoaster because of its sheer power – I immediately had the idea of putting the 488 at the Spa Francorchamps race track.
‘Pista at the Spa’ 2022 The owner commissioned this piece for his Ferrari 488 PISTA, a car that’s very special to him despite having a vast collection. Having shared stories with the owner and him describing how the Pista pulls like a freight train and rides a rollercoaster because of its sheer power – I immediately had the idea of putting the 488 at the Spa Francorchamps race track.

“Raised by practical parents,” he adds, “I didn’t have many toys growing up; most were hand-me-downs, and trips to toy stores were just for looking, not buying. Sketching cars became a daily activity for me. However, it wasn’t until the pandemic — the beginning of my passion.”

Blame it also on growing up years spent playing with a big trailer truck at home — and yes, he admits to being fascinated by trucks to this day.

“Working in the construction and industrial tire industry, I’m still surrounded by big trucks, which I now see as big toys,” Abosolo says.

Blurring the lines

“I can’t confine my style to a single segment, as my works blend elements of realism, pop art, surrealism and dreamlike qualities,” he describes. “I enjoy blurring the lines between reality and imagination, creating pieces that are extremely vibrant, reflecting the way I see the world.”

For this artist, the design of the car is what first meets his eye — what a car looks like.

“I’m particularly drawn to those with special and unique qualities that average cars don’t possess. For example, the tailfins of a 1959 Cadillac Eldorado, the elongated hood and fluid body line of a 1960s Ferrari 250 GTO, and the elegant aerodynamic design of a Bugatti Chiron,” he explains.

Although the pandemic years were not the best for the world — for Marc it was at this time that he was able to express his faith, hopes, dreams and ambitions — through his art, despite the uncertainty and loss the pandemic posed.

Dreams come true

Marc owns a ’22 Chevrolet Suburban and a ’23 Lexus IS350.

“The Suburban has always been a dream of mine since childhood. Back in 2003, I created a small painting of a Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban, and owning the actual car now feels like a dream come true. Throughout the 20 years in between, I’ve admired all the generations of the Suburban, and seeing one on the road or in movies always delights me.

“The Lexus IS350 is like a stepping stone to a sports car. Its sculpted body lines and wide fenders make it a true work of art. The red interior, one of my favorite colors, adds to its allure as well. With the V6 engine, it provides enough power for both spirited and relaxing drives, allowing me to pull a lot of inspiration that I’m able to express on canvas.”

Like all artists, Abosolo waxes sentimental as he describes a world of cars and the colors that his world holds.

“In my perfect car world, there’s a seamless blend of advanced automotive technology using renewable energy and efficient public transportation infrastructure. Roads are clear, traffic flows smoothly, and the air is clean,” he begins. “It’s a world where mobility is synonymous with harmony, sustainability and progress. A perfect car world is where nobody has to line up in unideal conditions for transportation just to sit in bumper to bumper traffic for hours on end.”

Sound familiar?

You may visit Marc Abasolo @lapassionart on IG.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph