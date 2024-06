Thenese Cornelio

BONJOUR, HIDILYN DIAZ!

WATCH: A fun run in Makati City became even more enjoyable with Hidilyn Diaz, the first Filipino Olympic gold medalist, participating alongside the public. Despite her achievements, she remains humble, happily posing for photos with anyone who approaches her. Martin Macalintal, the Cultural Attaché of the French Embassy, oversaw the start of each fun run and bike ride. | via Thenese Cornelio