Hergie Bacyadan earned a spot in the Philippines’ Olympic team after a 5-0 win over Maryelis Yriza of Venezuela in the quarterfinal of the women’s 75-kilogram division of the 2nd World Boxing Olympic Qualification on Sunday at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

It was a productive weekend for the Filipino pugs as Bacyadan’s qualification came less than 24 hours after Carlo Paalam secured a slot in the Summer Games after a unanimous decision over Sachin Sachin of India in the men’s 57-kg division.

Bacyadan had a rocky road before finally getting one of the four coveted slots to Paris.

Bacyadan, a Southeast Asian Games silver medalist in vovinam, impressed the judges after knocking down Yriza early in the second round with a barrage of punches to the head.

The Kalinga native is the fifth boxer to join the Philippine boxing team to Paris after Paalam, Aira Villegas, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and Tokyo Games bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.

Bacyadan had a rocky road before finally getting one of the four coveted slots to Paris.

She first defeated Dunia Martinez of Spain in the Round of 32 before pulling off a 3-2 upset over Veronika Nakota of Hungary in the Round of 16 despite getting her points deducted to set up a match against Yriza.

Bacyadan will also be part of the national team’s training camp in Saarbrücken, Germany from 4 to 20 July before meeting up with the rest of the delegation in the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, Paalam drew strength from his family as he clinched his berth to Paris.

Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) secretary general Marcus Manalo told DAILY TRIBUNE that Paalam’s wife and 11-month-old baby girl gave him more motivation to win one of the three slots in his weight division.

“That’s big. That’s the best social support that you can have,” Manalo said.

This was redemption for Paalam after missing out at the 1st World Boxing Olympic Qualification in Italy last March.

The 25-year-old Bukidnon settled for a silver medal in the Tokyo Games after losing to Galal Yafai in the final of the men’s flyweight class.

“I always believed that Carlo is a certified Olympian,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who was at ringside when Paalam earned the Olympic slot.

“The setback in Italy was just temporary as he proved that he could qualify for the Olympics by winning all five bouts here in Bangkok,” Tolentino added.

Also present when Bacyadan became the 15th Filipino qualifier was ABAP chairman Ricky Vargas.