Blessed are the dumb and stupid

The fact that anyone can freely express himself is what’s good about democracy but admittedly, it also highlights what’s bad about it. The ongoing debate on divorce is a case in point.

Instead of judiciously espousing informed opinions on the economic and socio-cultural costs of divorce on familial relations, most people elect to engage instead in plain discourse, based on some banal arguments that don’t make any sense at all.

An example that comes to mind is this billionaire senator who recently said she’s opposed to legalizing divorce because she’s been happily married for 38 years. Now, I don’t know what exactly has gotten into her, or what possessed her, or what drugs she’s taking but well… whatever.

The other day, a friend of mine rabidly debated with me about this issue on Facebook. While I was pointing out to him the pros and cons of divorce based on empirical studies conducted, his constant reply was a bible verse.

Interestingly, another friend chimed in, got triggered when cornered, and elected to attack my person instead. “Are you stupid?” He retorted. Not wanting to stoop down to his level, I merely replied, “Why are you asking? Are you looking for a friend?”

The problem nowadays is that people who seemingly lack common sense are the ones who are aggressively vocal about issues. To a certain extent, I blame social media for this. Since it doesn’t necessarily gate-keep as the media does, it allows anyone to freely speak his mind or even showcase his stupidity, staggeringly in good measure, pressed down, shaken together, and running over.

Because of this opportunity, the dumb and ignorant, who used to stay in their lane, have suddenly found their collective voice. Somehow, they’ve realized that they’re not alone, that there are plenty of them kindred spirits out there, and that if they pool together their resources, they can make things happen, like move mountains, turn water into wine, or simply elect a President.

Just to be clear, I’m not claiming to be brilliant as I know I’m not. I’m as stupid as the next person is, but at least I try to have self-awareness. Most people on social media don’t. And politicians and interest groups capitalize on it to push for their respective agenda. And therein lies the rub!

A recent Pulse Asia survey revealed that about nine in 10 Filipino adults, or 86 percent, see the proliferation of “fake news” as a problem in the country. Yet, every fake news posted is exponentially shared and sold like hotcakes. Why? Because people who don’t know any better act like they do.

False news clearly has become an insidious and global problem. Misleading contents in most cases appear legitimate, and as they quickly gain traction, they surely alter our perception of and knowledge about pressing issues.

A study undertaken by Loughborough University’s Online Civic Culture Centre in 2019 found that 42.8 percent of news sharers admit to sharing inaccurate or false news. Apparently, the main reason is so they can influence “like-minded people in certain sections of the community” or at best change people’s preferences or “the way they think.”

Sadly, fake news remains part of protected speech unlike libel, the reason being most laws and jurisprudence on free speech were issued at a time when there was no social media yet.

Anyway, I don’t wish to digress further from the subject matter. Let me go back to the issue of divorce.

What I find really appalling is do-gooders oversimplify the issue so they can peddle their narratives, manipulate minds and push for their agenda. I honestly don’t mind if they are for or against divorce. But to simply say that divorce is wrong because it is immoral just wouldn’t do it.

Surely, there is nothing wrong per se with this line of thinking. As an institution, marriage remains a moral imperative and one indubitably impressed with public interest. This is why the law does not want married couples to severe their ties. And if only to drive home that point, it makes the annulment process prohibitively difficult and expensive.

But marriage in reality is hard. It is not some walk-in-the-park adventure surrounded by beds of roses. As one joke goes, it is more like a workshop. The husband works and the wife shops. Or vice-versa nowadays.

Seriously though, we need a thorough discussion on the matter. The fact that we are the only country, aside from the Vatican that does not have divorce suggests that we should finally look into the possibility of legislating one. As for those who continue to remain ignorant, God bless you.

At the end of the day, blessed are the poor in comprehension, for theirs is the kingdom of social media!

***

Edward P. Chico is an accomplished legal professional with a diverse academic background. He holds a Juris Doctor from the Ateneo de Manila University and a BA in Communications from the University of the Philippines, Diliman, where he graduated cum laude. Additionally, he obtained a Certificate in Computer Programming from De La Salle University Manila. Notably, he completed his college and law degree while working.

Among his diverse skills is making people laugh as he was named one of the 10 funniest Filipinos by ANC TV Network in 2020. His commentary comes out every Monday.