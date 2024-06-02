Bicol HIV awareness program launched

LEGAZPI CITY — At least two non-profit organizations are strengthening their efforts to provide correct, timely and accurate information about the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and how to prevent the spread of infections in the Bicol Region.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Philippines country manager Nenita Laude-Ortega recently revealed that they are conducting various forums and educational campaigns in schools and workplaces to break down the stigma surrounding HIV and AIDS and to avoid complications.

The group is the largest provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world, providing cutting-edge medicine to over 1,900,000 people in 45 countries and Ortega said that for prevention, they combine counseling with testing, distribute condoms and lubricants, and provide pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).