AFP checks if equipment of arrested Chinese possibly used for comms hacking

Authorities are looking into the possibility that the high-tech and military-grade devices of a Chinese national who was arrested for pointing a gun in Makati City were used for communications hacking.

“As we said, he is in possession of unauthorized firearms and also equipment potentially linking to communications hacking,” Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson, Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, said in a radio interview on Sunday.

Padilla said the military is also investigating the activities of the suspect identified as Yuhang Liu, who earlier claimed himself to be a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) employee.

Liu was arrested along Finlandia Street corner Codornico Street in Barangay San Isidro, Makati City on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest stemmed from a complainant's call who said Liu coerced him into delivering unidentified communication hacking devices to the suspect's residence.

This equipment would allegedly be placed in vital installations to hack or access mobile phones' international mobile equipment identity (IMEI).

Law enforcers discovered several firearms and ammunition, a multi-band directional antenna system, battery units, a solar inverter, a radio receiver/transmitter, a Huawei router, an Apple tablet, mobile phones, and some cash from the suspect’s vehicle.

A subsequent raid on Liu's residence yielded an inverter unit, aerial drone, computer keyboard, CPU units, portable power supply hubs, several IDs, and cash.

Lt.Col. Imelda Reyes, spokesperson of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) of the Philippine National Police, considered the suspect's possession of such equipment as “alarming."

"He has certain gadgets, like a drone, and he has cellphones and equipment that can intercept other gadgets. So as of now, only experts ang could justify what are these types of gadgets and then we are waiting for a final report," Reyes said.

Reyes said the PNP-CIDG is closely coordinating with the military to confirm whether the suspect was a foreign spy.

In response, Padilla said the AFP considered the case “sensitive” as a foreigner is involved.

“We have the necessary agencies and units on this. They are also equipped with the necessary equipment to test and check on these equipment. Let's see what the outcome is,” she added.

The suspect will be facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act and is currently detained at the CIDG - National Capital Region.