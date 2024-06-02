Aboitiz’s Thai venture max out Therma South

The Aboitiz Group is open to tapping digital twin technology to transform its power-generating facilities as well as other plants using raw materials into intelligent units that are more reliable and efficient.

In an interview with reporters last week, Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI) chief executive officer David Hardon said the company is now evaluating the group’s other assets to ensure their smart transformation.

“The principle of digital twin, the key aspect is how much data you have and how much you know the asset,” Hardon said.

“We had to go for a learning program to understand our broilers to build this. It applies to critical equipment, it is also applicable to some point to the balance of plant, for the entire place,” he added.

Breakthrough partnership

ADI and Aboitiz Power Corp. signed a landmark partnership with Thailand’s REPCO NEX Industrial Solution last week to introduce data-driven technology to optimize the efficiency and reliability of Therma South Inc. (TSI) in Davao City and Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) in Toledo City, Cebu through the Project Arkanghel.

Project Arkanghel will utilize a so-called digital twin technology that will be integrated into the existing Circulating Fluidized Bed coal-fired power plants — effectively transforming the two sites into smart power plants.

Hardon said the partnership started with the small plants like TSI and TVI, where we have full control.

“That’s why we don’t start with GN Power Dinginin plant (but this) technology can be used by any industrial operations that use raw materials,” he said.

Despite the significant investment required for the project, AboitizPower assured that the company will not apply with the Energy Regulatory Commission to recover the costs incurred from the project as separate funding had been raised for it.

AboitizPower chief finance officer Sandro Aboitiz assured that the substantial investment for this industry-leading initiative will not eventually be passed on to consumers. Thus, it will not result in higher power rates.

“The consumer will benefit ultimately because it will result in hopefully more reliable plants which will reduce the cost. We are taking the risk because we believe it is the right thing to do,” Aboitiz said.

“From a financial perspective, it makes sense because it will benefit the grid. We are taking the risk because we believe strongly in that cause. Why are we even doing that?” he added.

AboitizPower’s investments in improving the reliability and efficiency of its power plants were timely as the country’s entire power system continues to face challenges.