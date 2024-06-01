Xenses and sensibility

A night for the senses it was when Casabella — home to the best of modern European furniture design — recently launched Xenses last 28 May, Tuesday at the Casa Bella Showroom, Jupiter Street, Makati City.

A collaboration with Henge (a specialized luxury furniture brand) and Casa Bella, Xenses was an immersive experience and journey integrating the five senses. A narrative channeling “the metaphysics of beauty,” which highlights Henge’s commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and a holistic approach to sensory-rich experiences. The showroom presented a special curation of unique luxe furniture. Limited edition exemplary pieces created using the finest materials sourced from all over the world and the finest Italian artisan workmanship. It was an unforgettable all sensory night of appreciation to a whole new world of home living experience.